Where is Q?
Trust yourself. Think for yourself. Q will not be around forever.
I thought about where is Q with the president traveling all over the country. He don't have time secondly Q has given us enough information and direction for us to make it without him. There's a lot going on in the news. We have You and many other channels to go to to help us research. Thank you for all that you do. Hopefully we can hear from Q soon at least before his October anniversary. I agree with you about Q may not show up till after we vote so as not to look as if he's manipulating or interfering. Whoever Q Anon is their are very smart
