The Saudi Connection

Trump white house know, Saudi Arabia & UAE & Israel ( All USA allies ) have the worst human rights, and are all good at interventions just same as there big boy USA friend. This is all game. USA will always give veto, if the world try punish these countries. It is all a game , of money & power
