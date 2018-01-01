Venezuela Drops US Dollar

Anya Parampil reports on an announcement this week from Venezuela that the country will stop using the US dollar on its exchange markets, instead adopting the euro. Venezuela says the decision comes as part of an effort to subvert US imperial sabotage of the country. Former UK MP George Galloway joins In Question to discuss how the US uses the dollar as a weapon and why there’s a growing international movement to buck the US buck.
