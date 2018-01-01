How Many Canaries Have to Die?
the U.S. economy is not as strong as portrayed and dollar will suffer. BUT.... the rest of the world is in worse shape. The U.S. is actually in tightening cycle while the rest of the world still has a loose monetary policy. You can't examine the U.S. in a vacuum. This divergence will cause a (continued) flood into the dollar and U.S. assets, they are going MUCH higher. This will break the back of the global monetary system (can't handle a strong reserve currency, Google "Triffen Dilemma"). Gold might fall initially but soon a flight to quality will occur. People will be flooding into the dollar and gold, they will rise simultaneously as everything else burns. Eventually the dollar will roll over and only gold will be left standing. This is how things will play out over the next 6-18 months.
