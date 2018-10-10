Know Your Enemy, More Arrests, There Is No Spoon
Deep state treasury leaker has been arrested. Supreme Court will take on the case that might give a ruling on whether social media falls under the first amendment. Trump orders the recordings in the Khashogi mystery. The MSM pushing the agenda that Trump is protecting Saudi Arabia, the question is what happens if Saudi Arabia falls. YouTube went dark worldwide and the group known as GhostSquadHackers has taken responsibility of cyber attacking the social media giant. The deep state is always planning, you must know your enemy to counter your enemy, knowledge is power, think logically, there is no spoon.
