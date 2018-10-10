Biggest Threat & To Independent, Goodbye [Fed]

Car sales around the world are plunging, especially the European market.
Housing permits and starts have declined once again and this follows
mortgages imploding on themselves. The debt level is skyrocketing and
there is no way to stop it, this is part of the plan to get the central
bank system to crash. Trump confirms that the Fed is the biggest threat
to the American people.
