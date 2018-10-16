Peter Schiff vs. Socialist Debating the Deficit
Peter Schiff on RT 10/16/2018
the fact that these millennials and liberals aren’t able to wrap their heads around this shows to you how idiotic they are. What I think is even funnier is how the only thing they ever fall back on are current socialist European countries. They cite how they are prosperous and so that’s the model if you are going to regurgitate this garbage do yourself a favor and study how those countries were before they jumped on the socialism track. They were much more prosperous then they are now. Free Market Capitalism with small government is the only way. If you don’t believe me look up Anton Lenin’s quote on the objective of socialism, exactly!
