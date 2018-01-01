GITMO is For THEM -- Craig Sawyer

Related Posts Plugin for WordPress, Blogger...

 Craig Sawyer, founder of Vets For Child Rescue joins me to discuss the latest updates in the battle against child sex traffickers and rapists. And Craig shares a very hopeful fact about GITMO that I hadn't heard before. A Navy Admiral told Craig that it is absolutely in GITMO's charter to house US government officials and elected representatives who have committed treason. There is a red wave of justice coming.










