GITMO is For THEM -- Craig Sawyer

Craig Sawyer, founder of Vets For Child Rescue joins me to discuss the
latest updates in the battle against child sex traffickers and rapists.
And Craig shares a very hopeful fact about GITMO that I hadn't heard
before. A Navy Admiral told Craig that it is absolutely in GITMO's
charter to house US government officials and elected representatives who
have committed treason.
There is a red wave of justice coming.
