Gerald Celente - Financial Emergency: As Forecast "Economic 9/11?"
This is when banks do profit taking. Due to fractional reserve lending, if they only have 10% skin in the game, the upside is guaranteed and the juice will always be worth the squeeze for these misanthropes These booms and busts are intentional and the longer we let them get away with it, the closer we get to the gulags.
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
