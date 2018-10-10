Whistleblower Reveals System Is Rigged, [Central Bank System]
Brexit negotiations are breaking down, no deal has been made and this is exactly what the central bank wants.IMF admits they were wrong with their forecasts, amazing the timing of the IMF admitting that their forecasts are wrong. ECB is now warning of bubbles, the central banks no that the entire system is falling apart and if there is no event they will be blamed for the global economy collapsing. Whistleblower comes out and says the entire system rigged. The central bank is now in the kill brackets.
