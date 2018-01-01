Dr. Mark Skidmore - $21 Trillion “Missing” Money Huge Implications for Dollar
Michigan State Economics Professor Mark Dr. Skidmore says there is a limit to money printing even when all the global central banks are doing it. Skidmore says, “What does it mean when a central bank is buying equities, or buying debt with printed money in order to suppress interest rates and keep this game going? I think, overall, the whole world is awash in debt, and it’s expanding at a rate that is unsustainable. The only way it has been sustained is that interest rates have been falling for 30 years. Now, interest rates are no longer falling, and we are running up against a constraint. Now, if this $21 trillion in “missing” federal money really represents spending above and beyond what the official records indicate, then that has huge financial implications and huge implications for confidence in the dollar as the reserve currency. This is an enormous priority to address and not just cover up and say we are all good.” In closing, Dr. Skidmore says, “How can you have a democracy if you don’t have any transparency whatsoever? Having integrity and confidence is so essential to the whole system, and this just puts everything in question. . . . We should clean this up and show we are legitimate. If we don’t, we are just shooting ourselves in the foot.”
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
Posted by Politico Cafe
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment