Did Soros Hijack The ACLU?
Arrest Soros for sedition. Force Jewish lobby AIPAC to register as foreign agent to prevent them from bribing US politicians. Hold Jewish groups ACLU, ADL, SPLC, AJC accountable for sedition and treason. The US, EU, Canada, Australia, New Zealand have been hijacked by the Jewish Left which is pushing for White genocide and the destruction of nation states for a single global police state with open borders and plural society. President Kennedy tried to stop the Jews but we all know his fate. Time for the Jewish Deep State to be called out and held accountable.
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
Posted by Politico Cafe
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment