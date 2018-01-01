Pressure Mounts on Saudis

Saudi Arabia continues to deny any involvement with the disappearance of
Washington Post contributor and journalist Jamal Khashoggi. The
government released a statement saying any threats or sanctions will be
met with even greater action. For more, Scottie Nell Hughes is joined by
Ali Al Ahmed, director of the Gulf Affairs institute.
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
No comments:
Post a Comment