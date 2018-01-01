Related Posts Plugin for WordPress, Blogger...

Pressure Mounts on Saudis





Saudi Arabia continues to deny any involvement with the disappearance of Washington Post contributor and journalist Jamal Khashoggi. The government released a statement saying any threats or sanctions will be met with even greater action. For more, Scottie Nell Hughes is joined by Ali Al Ahmed, director of the Gulf Affairs institute.








The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
Posted by

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
Related Posts Plugin for WordPress, Blogger...