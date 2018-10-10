In this episode of the Keiser Report, Max and Stacy discuss the
catastrophic breakdown in trust in the media caused by simply not
telling the truth. A journalist from the Financial Times reveals his
story of the crisis. In the second half, Max interviews Alena Vranova of
keys.casa about securing your bitcoin and the good reasons to hold it
in the first place.
