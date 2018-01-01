VENEZUELA: the biggest EXODUS of 21st century?
Venezuela is adrift. Every day that passes, life in this country becomes more and more difficult. With some of the highest violence, poverty and inflation indices in the world and with a growing drug trafficking and organized crime industry, many, many Venezuelans can’t find an alternative but to place some land in the middle, that is, to leave behind a country that is falling apart. Therefore, according to United Nations calculations, since 2014 and up until June 2018, around 2,300,000 Venezuelans have left Venezuela. And take note, because, year after year, these numbers won’t stop growing. So what’s really happening? Is that a humanitarian catastrophe? What implications can it be in the neighbouring countries? In this video we will answer to all of those questions.
Posted by Politico Cafe
