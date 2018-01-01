The Federal Reserve vs the American People

The Banksters in Iceland forced the housing market into such a crisis the bank was literally going to own everyone's homes. The bankers were arrested and the offices raided and audited. Incredible fraud was uncovered!!! The government did a reset, forgave debts and imprisoned or ousted the bankers. Within a year Iceland was prosperous and happy.
