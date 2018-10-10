EU Cracking, May Drag Down The Dollar

Somebody has promised China with world government they will be in charge. Lie. When this nation figures this out will start bad things. They oppress Christians and moslem. What regime can survive doing this. No communist regime has ever lasted more than 100 yrs. China on world stage no longer protected by isolation. They have to play the game now. We are not all going to agree to give up God of all creation.
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
No comments:
Post a Comment