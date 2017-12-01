The TRUTH About 5G! - What You're NOT Being Told
Josh Sigurdson talks with author and economic analyst John Sneisen about a form of technology growing on a vast scale... 5G! As we see countries throughout the world try to roll out 5G, John who has a telecommunications background talks about the serious risks involved in 5G, not to mention the utter impracticality. With the level of wattage coming from 5G towers, it will dramatically increase radiation to neighborhoods as it would be necessary to put towers every 3 or 4 houses to ensure efficiency. It would make no sense to commit to and it would be dramatically unhealthy. Electro-magnetic frequencies can be quite dangerous. John breaks down what you need to know about this massive new undertaking and how inescapable it will be. Educations will lead to understanding and action. 3G and 4G are bad enough.
