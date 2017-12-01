US Media Goes Silent After Trump Declares National Emergency In Race To Destroy “Deep State”
911 Unasked Questions? Why has no one every received an answer to why Live BBC announcing that Building 7 had fallen as a result of the twin tower creating a scenario that made it fall, yet as she is reporting the fallen building, there it stands, behind her over her left shoulder and did not fall onto itself for another 20 odd minutes, HMM? Secondly. How is it that the Israeli student was on live tv, after he returned to israel and gave testimony in an interview on live television about how he and others were there to video document-ate the event, Say What, How did he and his friends have advanced knowledge of it happening, HMM?
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
Posted by Politico Cafe
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment