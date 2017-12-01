X ANON ... HILLARY CLINTON - THE ROOT OF ALL CORRUPTION
Hillary Rodham Clinton you have been put on notice we will not forget the evil that you and your cronies shove down the American people's throats for over 30 years it's our time now you can run but you can't hide you better pray to God or Satan that Delta Force get you before true Patriots of the United States of America that stand behind this nation behind president Donald J Trump in his administration and of course the Q team the team that has been watching your ass way before the 2016 election you can't hide one of us will fine you God bless all true Patriots and your families stay strong Patriots are time has come dark to light
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
Posted by Politico Cafe
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment