Sandy Hook Families vs. Alex Jones
Just because Alex Jones is going back on what he said about Sandy Hook doesn't mean that he was wrong in the first place he's basically bowing down right now Because of the position the media has put him in of course Alex Jones is in perfect no one is he's been around for a long time and I've course he has said some wrong things and some mistakes were made I'm sure I'm still thankful that Infowars still exist Alex Jones really isn't my favorite person to listen to on Infowars but his organization is a good thing
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
Posted by Politico Cafe
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment