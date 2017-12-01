Keeping 9/11 Secret - Former British MI5 Officer on how it's Possible
9/11 revisited - In attempting to debunk the idea that 9/11 was a false-flag operation, the argument is often espoused that “with so many people who would have been involved, it would be impossible to keep it a secret – somebody would have talked.” That is not necessarily the case, as former British MI5 officer Annie Machon describes in this video: “...there might be one or two people who have the over-all picture, and then other people would have compartmentalized views of what happened...it’s very much a “need to know.” “...even if it were the case that thousands of people were involved in something illegal on 9/11 that came out of the American administration - the American government - they would probably keep quiet. Where would their interest lie in going public about it? One, it would certainly ruin their livelihood, and it might well jeopardize other things, up to and including their lives. So those are strong incentives to keep quiet if you’re involved in those sorts of things.” In addition, if a false-flag operation took place during same-day drills for the same kind of attack (9/11 and London’s 7/7 drills), most people involved would be simply performing their normal duties.
Posted by Politico Cafe
