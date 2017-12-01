Economic Collapse Is Confirmed! $63 Trillion Dollar Dark Cloud Of EM Debt - 2018 Stock Market CRASH!
The wait for the next economic collapse is over. Major currencies all over the planet are in a “death spiral”, many global stock markets are crashing, and economic activity is beginning to decline at a stunning rate in quite a few nations. Over the past 16 years, the emerging market debt bubble has grown from 9 trillion dollars to 63 trillion dollars. Yes, you read that correctly. Now that emerging market debt bubble is imploding, and as a result emerging market currencies all over the globe are in “complete meltdown”. In fact, at least 20 different currencies have fallen by double-digit percentages against the U.S. dollar so far in 2018, and nobody is quite sure what is going to happen next but many expert sounding the alarm about the upcoming global economic collapse. The financial crisis has engulfed countries across the globe — from economies in South America, to Turkey, South Africa and some of the bigger economies in Asia, such as India and China. A number of these countries are seeing their currency fall to record levels, high inflation and unemployment, and in some cases, escalating tensions with the United States. When I say that the world has been on the greatest debt binge in human history since the last economic collapse, I am not exaggerating one bit. The emerging market debt bubble is now three times larger than it was in 2007, and it is seven times larger than it was in 2002. Since the stock market crash are not happening here in the United States yet, most Americans do not really seem to be concerned about this economic crisis at this point. But that is a mistake. The economic collapse has started with the weaker nations, but ultimately what we are witnessing is an “unraveling” of the entire global financial system… I am entirely convinced that we have reached a major turning point. For several years it has seemed like things have been getting “better”, but it was largely an illusion. Our ridiculously high standard of living was financed by the greatest debt binge in the history of the world, and it was inevitable that a day of reckoning would arrive. Now that day of reckoning is knocking on the door, and our society is completely and utterly unprepared for what is going to happen next.
