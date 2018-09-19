Killer Robots on the Black Market

Most people just think crazy Gaddafi Libya and thats it but it was one
of the richest countries in Africa,free and top quality health care and
so much more,i find this bombing by NATO possibly their biggest crime.
The US was jealous of Libya's healthcare and freedoms. Imagine if
Americans figured it out and started demanding value for their tax
dollar instead of supporting the corporate welfare state! It'd be a
revolution!
