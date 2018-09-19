Assange last video before communications cut at Ecuadorian Embassy in London
WikiLeaks co-founder Julian Assange could be seen in his final video before Internet and communications were cut off at the Ecuadorian Embassy in London last March. In the video, Assange can be seen giving an interview and discussing a range of topics, including the future of cyber security, the current threat to nation-states and how he is portrayed in the media. Julian Assange has been residing in the Ecuadorian Embassy in London since 2012.
