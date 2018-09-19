Gerald Celente - How Presstitutes Rob America of Peace & Prosperity

'How Presstitutes Rob America of Peace & Prosperity' - Gerald Celente at RPI's Media & War Conf.
The media? Gerald Celente has a few things to say about the media! Don't miss this lively and humorous take on what's wrong with the mainstream media in the United States from the Ron Paul Institute's September Washington DC conference!
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
No comments:
Post a Comment