PANIC IN DC ... & BEYOND

This is a news update for September 23, 2018. Michael Moore's new anti-Trump movie was dead on arrival at the box office, it's clear that there will be no "blue wave" in November IF the integrity of US elections is maintained. Also the "PANIC IN DC' is palpable AND spreading... all the way to the UK and the British Crown.
