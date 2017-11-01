Trump vs. The Federal Reserve
Will Trump Take Over The Federal Reserve?
He is replacing the Fed Governors behind the scenes and allowed them to continue interest rate manipulation. Every time Bernanke and Yellen sneezed, the market went running in a direction. Trump seems to have stabilized the swing for the past 18 months. It's not based on fundamentals anyway. I have been following financial news and predictions for a long time but it appears no one was ready for the Trump effect. Proof that there's much more than meets the eye.
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
Posted by Bob Chapman
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment