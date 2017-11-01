Venezuela is done , a strong Warning to Socialists
Let’s be clear: Venezuela is done. It is not our fault. Not our responsibility. But it’s a strong warning to the pie-in-the-sky socialist dreamers
Maybe Venezuela is best used as an example for our own socialists here in America. Socialism is making great strides among young people. It could be one of those “teaching moments.” After all, in our schools and colleges socialism is often held up as something wonderful: the sight of Venezuelans eating out of trash cans might open some eyes.
