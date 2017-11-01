Trump is doubling tariffs imposed on Turkish steel and aluminum
Steely Relations: Trump doubles steel & aluminum tariffs on Turkey
US President Donald Trump is doubling tariffs imposed on Turkish steel
and aluminum, insisting that the relationship between the two countries
is 'not good.'
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
No comments:
Post a Comment