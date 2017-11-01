BREAKING : Medvedev warns of ‘Economic War’ over new US Sanctions
Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev has warned the US that any sanctions
targeting Russian banking operations and currency trade will be treated
as a declaration of economic war and retaliated against by any means
necessary.
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
No comments:
Post a Comment