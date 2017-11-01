The Economic Structure Is Being Dismantled To Make Way For The New One

Related Posts Plugin for WordPress, Blogger...

 Core inflation soars at its fastest pace since 2008, inflation is on its way. The Swiss National Bank purchases more FANG stocks to push the stock market up. Trump is now destroying the old economy and getting it ready for the new economy. The only way to do this is to destroy the central bank, if the central bank is destroyed this will only be a temporary fix and the samething will happen years down the line.











