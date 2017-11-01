Trudeau refuses to apologize to S Arabia over Diplomatic Dispute
Canadian PM refuses to apologize to S Arabia over diplomatic feud
Canada refuses to back down from its criticism of Saudi Arabia’s rights record that caused diplomatic tensions with Riyadh. Trudeau said Canada will not apologize to Saudi Arabia. He added that his country will continue to engage with Riyadh. The feud between the two countries began after the Canadian ambassador to Saudi Arabia in a tweet demanded Riyadh release two jailed Saudi activists. The Saudi government angrily reacted to the demand.
