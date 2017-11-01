The BIGGEST Problem With Cryptos Is This....
If people are required to plug into the internet with an electronic device, and also take special courses on how to spend digital fiat crypto currencies to buy an ice cream cone or a pack of gum, then such mediums of exchange are not practical for common every day use. Dollars and Euros don't need special training for use, and they're still spendable after getting caught in a rainstorm or subject to other physical abuse. Crypto-currencies are a $cam.
Posted by Bob Chapman
