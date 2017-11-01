Can the system be unrigged? -- Max Keiser
Max and Stacy discuss Potemkin regulators in the UK and economists like Paul Krugman arguing on behalf of Potemkin money for the world. Money that doesn’t actually provide a stable store of value on which to build a world economy. In the second half, Max continues his interview with Michael Krieger of LibertyBlitzkrieg.com about Jeff Bezos’s billions. Can the system be unrigged at this point in time or is bitcoin the only viable solution for the individual? They also discuss Trump’s trade wars.
Posted by Bob Chapman
