South Africa slides into Marxist abyss

The Rainbow is the symbol of Communism in its early form. Read about Thomas Müntzer. He said in May 1525: "all things are to be held in common and distribution should be to each according to his need" He was the one that used the Rainbow flag, "The Rainbow Banner", there is a statue of him in Europe with the flag. IT'S COMMUNISM!
