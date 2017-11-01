President Trump Statement on Preliminary Trade Deal with Mexico
President
Trump announces in the Oval Office a preliminary trade deal with
Mexico, which he says will replace the 1994 North American Free Trade
Agreement. He is joined on the phone by Mexican President Enrique Peña
Nieto.
Must Watch: President Donald Trump URGENT Press Conference on NAFTA with Mexico
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
No comments:
Post a Comment