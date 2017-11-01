How is ETHIOPIA Escaping POVERTY?

Ethiopia has an image problem. For years, this gigantic country, the second most populated in all of Africa with almost 100 million inhabitants, was synonymous with extreme poverty, hunger, disease, wars... in short.... true misery.
However, everything began to change in Ethiopia in the new century.
Even
though Ethiopia remains a very poor country, even under African
standards, during the last decade this country has become one of the
fastest growing economies, not only in Africa but in the entire planet.
However,
as Ethiopia was beginning to live an economic takeoff, it also became
one of the countries with the least liberties and a model of censorship
and repression. However now, with a new Prime Minister, Abiy Ahmed and a
new government... the country’s course has completely changed course.
Will Ethiopia become the great African power? How are they trying to
escape poverty?
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
No comments:
Post a Comment