Our Time Has Come: Liberland Diplomatic Event in London, July 2018







 Jeff Berwick addresses the Liberland diplomatic event in London. Topics include: the creation of a truly free land, central banks have destroyed much of the world, Liberland symbolic of a shift of human consciousness, this freedom movement cannot be stopped, massive support for Liberland, the age of war is over, an invitation to join Liberland in changing the world.

















