Our Time Has Come: Liberland Diplomatic Event in London, July 2018
Jeff Berwick addresses the Liberland diplomatic event in London. Topics
include: the creation of a truly free land, central banks have destroyed
much of the world, Liberland symbolic of a shift of human
consciousness, this freedom movement cannot be stopped, massive support
for Liberland, the age of war is over, an invitation to join Liberland
in changing the world.
