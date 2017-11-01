Related Posts Plugin for WordPress, Blogger...

The Real Estate Bubble - Harry Dent







 Over the past month or so, Harry has been relentlessly giving you coverage on the current state of real estate. He’s looked at the demographic trends that go hand in hand with the current bubble, determining that, without a reset, the economy will weaken over time. What it boils down to is that the artifice propping up our economy cannot last. It cannot sustain itself year after year. And the cracks are becoming more visible.











