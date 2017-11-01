The Real Estate Bubble - Harry Dent

Over the past month or so, Harry has been relentlessly giving you
coverage on the current state of real estate. He’s looked at the
demographic trends that go hand in hand with the current bubble,
determining that, without a reset, the economy will weaken over time.
What it boils down to is that the artifice propping up our economy
cannot last. It cannot sustain itself year after year. And the cracks
are becoming more visible.
