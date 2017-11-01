Gay Frogs Censorship & The Ballad of InfoWars
The fact that some of the largest tech giants in Silicon Valley worked to coordinate an outright de-platforming of a Alex Jones, out of all people, or the fact that they have the ability to simply cut off someone's digital presence. No matter whether you like him or not (I just don't like em' putting chemicals in the water...), this proves that it's about time we see these companies as utilities or at least set a legal framework to protect people's rights on the digital world. These are not similar to sites like blogs, public webpages, or niche-topic sites that cater to a small audience. They've grown to the size of something that can only be labeled as "international public squares" where the majority, and for some, all of our dialogue is produced over.
Posted by Bob Chapman
