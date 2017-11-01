Related Posts Plugin for WordPress, Blogger...

Currency crisis in emerging markets







 With the lira plunging to new depths before partly rectifying itself, Turkey has seen better days. Yet, what’s happening to the lira is not restricted to Turkey. Global credit levels, especially US dollar-denominated debts, are at an all-time high. Access to cheap credit has facilitated a new crisis in many emerging markets. Now, those reckless monetary policies are starting to show their cracks.









The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
Posted by

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
Related Posts Plugin for WordPress, Blogger...