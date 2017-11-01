Trump threatens to withdraw from WTO
US President, Donald Trump, has threatened to withdraw from the World Trade Organization. Trump, in an interview with Bloomberg News, said he will pullout from the organization if it QUOTE does not shape up. The US president warned that he could even take action against the WTO. Trump has complained that the U-S is being treated unfairly in global trade and has blamed the World Trade Organization for allowing it to happen. Regarding tariffs, Trump said he will enact import duties on 200-billion dollars worth of Chinese goods as early as next week. Following his remarks, Asian stock markets dropped and partially erased gains made in this week’s global rally. Trump has ignited a global trade war by slapping sharp tariffs on goods from the EU, Canada, Mexico, and China.
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
Posted by Politico Cafe
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment