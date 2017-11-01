Related Posts Plugin for WordPress, Blogger...

THIRD TEMPLE brings END TIMES-CHRISTIAN, ISLAMIC & JEWISH Prophecies






 The THIRD TEMPLE will bring END TIMES as CHRISTIAN, ISLAMIC, and JEWISH Prophecies speaks of this as ISRAEL & TRUMP Pusches towards a THIRD TEMPEL in Jersusalem. Not a concpiracy anymore IT is happening folks! Christians and Muslims know by prophecies in both the Bible and the Quoran that the third temple will bring forth the anti-christ figure and not the true Messiah, Jesus Christ











