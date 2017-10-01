THE MOST SHOCKING CONVERSATION OF ALL TIME

Question: “I'm a white Canadian male who recently married into a black
family and I'm experiencing some racial backlash. I have a very
independent view of the world and this conflicts a lot with my in-laws’
views on race/racism and how it affects black people. I'm wondering if
you have any advice for dealing with this and/or help me work through
how I should handle it.”
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
No comments:
Post a Comment