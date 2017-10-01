Blood Moon Prophecy about to be fulfilled!
Another prophesy is about to be fulfilled! The Tetrad Blood Moon Prophesy being fulfilled is not a date that signals the end of the world, it is a sign that shows us, that the last days are coming soon! Mainstream media likes to make fun of biblical scholars and make it sound as if they are picking dates for the end of the world! Thats just not true, they are actually picking dates for prophesy's to be fulfilled! Once all the prophesy's have been fulfilled the end of days can begin at any time! Disclaimer: I am not saying that July 28 2018 is the end of the world.... I’m only saying that a major prophecy is being fulfilled!
Posted by Bob Chapman
