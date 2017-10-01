The Hammer Is Falling, The Plan Is On Track
The SEC is looking into why Facebook didn't report the data breach with Cambridge. Strzok was testifying in front of the House and he couldn't remember anything that had to do with Clinton. Q said they were going to have to force the issue in regards to declassifying the IG report, it looks like it has just begun. Saudi Arabia is now pardoning all troops in regards to the Yemen war. US says it will help stabilize the areas where the US pushed out the IS. Iranian aid has said that if Damascus and Iraq ask them to leave the country they will do so. The hammer is falling and the plan is on track, more to come this month.
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
Posted by Bob Chapman
