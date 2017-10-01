Max Keiser : American Capitalist Cancer

In this episode of the Keiser Report, Max and Stacy discuss how private equity has destroyed yet another U.S. firm for short term gain. They also ask whether or not there is a bit of hysteria around auto ‘tariffmageddon.’ In the second half, Max interviews Roy Sebag of Goldmoney.com and Mene.com about gold prices in the days of trade wars and interest rates rising.
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
No comments:
Post a Comment