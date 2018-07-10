What's next for Iran oil?

Some of Iran's biggest oil customers appear to be succumbing to US pressure to curb imports from Tehran.
After
withdrawing from the 2015 nuclear deal and imposing sanctions on Iran,
Donald Trump started urging countries that import oil from Iran to find
alternate suppliers.
Iran says it won't bow to US pressure - and is threatening to block the Strait of Hormuz.
