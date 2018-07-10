The Central Banks Agenda To Bring Down The Economy Has Been Exposed
The Manhattan bubble is popping, foreign investment is being redirected, the real estate crisis has begun and it will spread. Global debt has hit an all time high and it is getting worse. The rate at which debt is rising is of great concern because there will be a time when it won't be able to be paid back. The Fed has already decided to change the rules of the game, they are now removing data and manipulating data. Just a couple days ago the Fed said the yield curve is not accurate and flawed and now the Fed has replaced the yield curve with their new version which is based on what they think the future will bring. The collapse has been exposed, change and hide data to cover their tracks.
Posted by Bob Chapman
